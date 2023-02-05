Man injured in leopard attack in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : A 36-year-old man was injured after he was attacked by a leopard in a forest near Hirapur village under the Sinapali block of Nuapada district on Saturday evening.

Sources said, the victim, Senapati Majhi had gone to his paddy field when he was attacked by the leopard that had sneaked into the village from a nearby forest located around 1.5 km away. While Majhi sustained injuries on his right knee, thigh and elbow, he managed to escape the spot. The leopard climbed up a tree after attacking Majhi apprehending retaliation by villagers.

Though the villagers tried to drive away the leopard, it remained perched on the tree till around 8 pm. Majhi was rushed to the hospital for treatment. DFO Territorial, Sushil Kumar Tripathy said, “Our staff rushed to the spot upon getting information and shifted the victim to the hospital. While he has sustained minor injuries in the attack, he will be given a compensation of `5,000 by the Forest department.”

Forester, Sinapali range, Khageswar Majhi said, “The victim was taken to Sinapali CHC for primary treatment. However, for better care, he is being shifted to Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH).” A leopard had triggered panic after killing a buffalo in Jamusalebhata village under Nuapada Sadar forest range in November last year.

