Home States Odisha

Man injured in leopard attack in Odisha's Nuapada

Though the villagers tried to drive away the leopard, it remained perched on the tree till around 8 pm. Majhi was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Published: 05th February 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : A 36-year-old man was injured after he was attacked by a leopard in a forest near Hirapur village under the Sinapali block of Nuapada district on Saturday evening.

Sources said, the victim, Senapati Majhi had gone to his paddy field when he was attacked by the leopard that had sneaked into the village from a nearby forest located around 1.5 km away. While Majhi sustained injuries on his right knee, thigh and elbow, he managed to escape the spot. The leopard climbed up a tree after attacking Majhi apprehending retaliation by villagers.

Though the villagers tried to drive away the leopard, it remained perched on the tree till around 8 pm. Majhi was rushed to the hospital for treatment. DFO Territorial, Sushil Kumar Tripathy said, “Our staff rushed to the spot upon getting information and shifted the victim to the hospital. While he has sustained minor injuries in the attack, he will be given a compensation of `5,000 by the Forest  department.”

Forester, Sinapali range, Khageswar Majhi said, “The victim was taken to Sinapali CHC for primary treatment. However, for better care, he is being shifted to Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH).” A leopard had triggered panic after killing a buffalo in Jamusalebhata village under Nuapada Sadar forest range in November last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard Hirapur village Nuapada district
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp