Odisha's Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana connectivity to over 1,100 villages

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has completed construction of 985 rural roads under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) providing all weather connectivity to 1,172 villages.The MMSY was launched in 2014-15 to provide all weather connectivity to the eligible habitations in rural areas which are not covered under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) or any other scheme.Under the state funded scheme, the Rural Development department has constructed 3,951 km length of road connecting the habitations to nearby main roads.

Under PMGSY, the state government has completed 16,801 out of 17,922 roads projects sanctioned by the Ministry of Rural Development. The total road length constructed under the scheme is 66,858 km providing connectivity to 16,382 habitations. The total value of the projects is estimated at `33,712 crore out of which `30,213 crore has been utilised so far.

After the central scheme was launched in 2000-01, the state was sanctioned 58,738 km under PMGSY-I out of which 58,566 km has been completed. In PMGSY-II, 3,652 kn of road was sanctioned and 3,648 km has been completed. In the third phase of the programme, 9,353 km was sanctioned by the Centre and the state has completed construction of 4,273 km which is 46 per cent.

Similarly, the Centre has sanctioned 527 km of road for areas affected by left wing extremist but the progress is only 70 per cent with construction of 371 km. Under the state scheme identification of unconnected habitations are done through a committee.

