Teen author Anantinee Mishra meets President Murmu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Anantinee Mishra, 15-year-old Delhi-based child author, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. A native of Bhubaneswar and Class X student of Mother’s International School, New Delhi, Anantinee discussed her literary works and future plans. She presented the President six of her published books, including the first copy of her latest published book ‘Crossfire’. The other five books include Treasure of Short Stories, Manhattan to Munnar, Manhattan Ru Munnar (Odia) Khazana Kahaniyon ka (Hindi) and Amalgam. President Murmu told Anantinee to carry out more such literary works and wished her all success in life and future endeavours.

