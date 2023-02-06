Timetable for matric exams announced by Odisha Board of Secondary Education

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the timetable for High School Certificate (HSC) summative assessment-2 exam for Class X and Madhayma students.The exam will be conducted from March 10 to 20.

As per the timetable, for first language Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Alternative English, the test will held in the first sitting from 8 am to 10 am on March 10. The second language English and Hindi will be conducted in the first sitting on March 13 from 8 am to 10 am and third language Sankrit/ Hindi/ Odia/ Parsi on March14.

While examination for general science will be held in the first sitting on March 16, the students will appear for social science in the first sitting on March 18. Similarly, mathematics examination will be held in the first sitting on March 20 from 8 am to 10.15 am.

For all subjects except those enrolled in vocational trades and TLV, the examination will be conducted for a total of 80 marks which includes 30 for subjective and 50 for objective or multiple choice questions (MCQ) questions. While MCQs will be answered in OMR answer sheets, the 30 marks subjective questions will be answered in question-cum-answer booklets.

The theory examination for vocational trade will be conducted out of 30 marks which will be subjective. Vocational trade practicals will be conducted for 50 marks.As per BSE sources, as many as 5,32,712 students including those pursuing correspondence courses have filled up forms for appearing the summative assesment-2 this year.

While the examination will be conducted in 3,029 centres across the state, as many as 316 nodal centres have come up where question papers will be kept under tight security. At least 22 nodal centres have been set up at police stations in sensitive localities of three naxal prone districts- Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri.

As many as 108 centres have been set up to facilitate 2,914 Madhyama students for appearing the assessment. Similarly, 7,181 candidates have filled up forms appearing the State Open School Certificate exam.

