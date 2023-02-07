Home States Odisha

Gopal advised brother to close hotel a day before killing minister Naba Das

Speaking for the first time since his three-day grilling by the Crime Branch (CB) team, Satya on Monday said his eatery ‘Berhampur Hotel’ was open till January 28.

Odisha health minister Naba Das. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BERHMAPUR:  A day before killing minister Naba Kishore Das, dismissed ASI Gopal Das had reportedly advised his brother Satya to close his eatery at Brajarajnagar and return to Berhampur.

Speaking for the first time since his three-day grilling by the Crime Branch (CB) team, Satya on Monday said his eatery ‘Berhampur Hotel’ was open till January 28. “Gopal told my hotel staff that the eatery will remain closed for four to five days as there were plans to organise a big feast. Since I was unwell, he asked me to return home for a health check-up. As advised, I closed the hotel and returned to Berhampur with five of my staff the day before the minister was killed,” he informed.

Satya further said on the advice of Gopal, he had opened the eatery at a rented place on January 4 as his brother was posted as the ASI at Gandhi Chowk police outpost in Brajarajnagar. He, however, denied having any knowledge about his brother’s plan to kill the minister.

A senior police officer said a probe will be launched to verify if the eatery was closed as part of Gopal’s plan to kill Naba Das as the crime scene was within one km distance from Satya’s hotel. On the other hand, Gopal’s wife Jayanti said she wanted to meet her husband. “I don’t know why my husband killed Naba Das. Besides, I am not sure if anyone used him to eliminate the minister. I want to talk to my husband,” she said.

Jayanti informed that the CB team searched their house and examined all the bank accounts. “Gopal used to send Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month for our family expenses. We recently purchased a second-hand car and my husband paid Rs 50,000 as the first installment. Another installment of the same amount is still due,” she added.

She said her family is cooperating in the investigation and hoped that the CB probe will bring out the truth.
Meanwhile, the CB team led by DSP Sishir Mishra wrapped up its investigation on Sunday. Before leaving Berhampur, Mishra said all the evidence collected during their five-day probe will be placed before the higher authorities. “If required, we may be back in Berhampur for further investigation,” he added.
 

