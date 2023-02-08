‘Mindless’ constructions pose threat to Tampara lake in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: A year after the eco-sensitive Tampara lake in Ganjam district was declared as a Ramsar site, the wetland is now facing serious threat from encroachment and bio-degradation, thanks to the ill-planned construction activities being undertaken by none other than the state government itself.

Sources said recreational facilities are being developed for tourists along the natural freshwater lake of national importance by allegedly reclaiming the lake land in blatant violation of the Ramsar regulations as well as Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules (2010 and 2017) of the Union government.

While a portion has been filled with soil to lay paths from the periphery by reclaiming the lake itself, concrete structures are being constructed for setting up cottages. The state government has also planned to develop facilities like a water park, jetties, trekking path and parking spaces alongside the lake. Once a wetland is recognised as a Ramsar site, it needs to be managed in accordance with the regulations of the Wetlands International and should be free from all sorts of encroachments, and external interference with regard to its aquatic ecology, or else it will lose its Ramsar status.

According to ecologists, the mindless construction activities undergoing at Tampara lake will not only damage its ecological sensitivity but also affect the biodiversity of the lake, which was pristine till a few years ago.

Expressing concern over the development, president of Orissa Environmental Society (OES) SN Patro said Tampara lake is now heading towards loss of its natural characteristics and may soon lose its Ramsar status due to unsustainable developmental activities undertaken there. “The so-called eco-tourism development initiatives being undertaken by erection of concrete structures and intrusion into the lake ecosystem are violating the Ramsar regulations. As a Ramsar site, it calls for all sorts of conservation measures through an integrated management plan to restore the pristine nature of the lake and preserve its biodiversity,” he said.

Tampara is a 740-acre freshwater lake situated on the right bank of the Rushikulya river. The rich biodiversity of the lake, supported by the flood waters of the river, comprises more than 60 species of birds and 46 fish species, and myriad of other aquatic flora and fauna.

Contacted, additional chief secretary, Tourism, Surendra Kumar said he can respond to it only after verifying the documents and the status of constructions being undertaken there.

