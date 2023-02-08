SAI student scores 99.97 percentile in JEE (Main) session - I

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amrutanshu Mohanty, a Class XII student from SAI International School, has secured 99.97 percentile in the JEE (Main) session - I results, which were published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. School officials said Amrutanshu scored 99.76 percentile in physics, 99.96 percentile in chemistry and 99.94 percentile in mathematics in the session- I.

Sanket Das, Debasis Patnaik, Snehil Sanjog, Sanket Rout, Samasthita Ghosh, Rounak Mishra, Piyush Priyanshu Jena, Saswat Padhy, Armaan Pratik Pasayat and Toyaj Kabi are the other Class XII students who scored above 99 percentile.

A total of 16 students from SAI International School scored above 99 percentile, while 24 students scored above 95 percentile and another 31 students secured above 90 percentile in the examination, the school management said.

“I’m certain that these achievers will be the pioneering engineers and innovators in the near future,” said SAI International Education Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo.

Apart from SAI, as many as 48 students from Mother’s Public School secured above 90 percentile in the JEE (Main). S Mohapatra, a student from the school, scored 99.76 percentile, while Amrutanshu Mishra, another student secured 99.52 percentile.

Meanwhile, the JEE (Main) session-II examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.Sources said candidates will be allowed to submit application form for the same till March 7 and the admit cards are to be issued in the last week of March.

