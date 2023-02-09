Naba Das murder: Crime Branch to conduct narco test of Gopal in Gujarat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/SAMBALPUR: The Crime Branch (CB) is set to carry out the narcoanalysis test of Gopal Krushna Das, who shot dead minister Naba Kisore Das in Brajrajnagar on January 29.The accused assistant sub-inspector of police has given his consent for the test.

Source said the CB will carry out Das’ narcoanalysis and polygraph tests in Gujarat. On Wednesday, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Brajrajnagar allowed the CB to take Gopal on a fresh five-day remand and also carry out his narco and polygraph tests.The CB ADG Arun Bothra and other officers along with the accused reportedly left for Kolkata from VSS Airport in Jharsuguda on Wednesday evening.

“He has given consent for his narcoanalysis and polygraph tests. Though the results of the tests cannot be considered as confessions of the accused, any information or material subsequently discovered with the help of such a voluntary test can be admitted as evidence,” a senior officer told TNIE.Sources said Gopal has been maintaining consistency while giving statements to investigators regarding his motive behind the killing.

The accused has reportedly told investigators that as a junior police offcer he had noticed many irregularities in coal and transportation business in Jharsuguda district. He has accused Late Naba Das of not doing enough to crackdown on such alleged illegal activities.

A senior police officer said they are not ruling out the conspiracy theory either as the investigation into the sensational incident is still continuing. “Probe is on from all angles including if the accused was hired by someone. However, so far no such evidence relating to the murder has come up,” he said.

Director general of police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal and retired Justice JP Das visited the crime scene on the day and reviewed progress of investigation in the case. Meanwhile, the police have made adequate security arrangements for the 12th day rituals of the deceased minister which will be held on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik is scheduled to attend the rituals at Sarbahal High School field in Jharsuguda.

