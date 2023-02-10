Home States Odisha

Athagarh poaching rerun, elephant head sawed off in Similipal tiger reserve

As per reports, forest staff recovered carcass of an elephant with missing tusks from Gopinathpur beat within the Pithabata wildlife range of STR south division on Tuesday.

Published: 10th February 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

elephant

The carcass of the elephant| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Days after the carcass of an elephant with the anterior of its head sawed off was found in the Baramba range under Athagarh forest division, a similar incident has been reported from the core area of Similipal tiger reserve (STR) exposing the shoddy state of affairs in the protected wildlife habitat.

As per reports, forest staff recovered the carcass of an elephant with missing tusks from Gopinathpur beat within the Pithabata wildlife range of STR south division on Tuesday. Forest officials said the poachers killed the elephant with a bow and arrow and managed to make away with the tusks. However, the extraction of tusks, in this case, looked similar to what had been found in Athagarh. Here too, the poachers removed the tusks by cutting part of the head of the sub-adult elephant with a sharp-edged tool.

While the elephant had reportedly been killed at least four to five days back as the carcass had gone into the decomposition stage, the forest officials of the heavily guarded national park didn’t have a hint about the poaching till Tuesday.  Besides, the incident was brought to the fore on Thursday after the completion of the postmortem.

Deputy director of STR south division Samrat Gowda said they came to know about the killing during patrolling carried out by a group of security personnel in the Pithabata wildlife range.  “Preliminary investigation suggests that the tusker succumbed to injuries due to arrow shot injury after which its tusks were removed by cutting off a portion of the head,” he said.

He said a case under Wildlife Protection Act has been registered and the investigation is in progress. Other details regarding the death of the elephant will be ascertained after the postmortem report is received.

Meanwhile, the issue poses grave questions about the safety of wildlife in the biggest tiger habitat of the state where the Forest department claims to have deployed adequate personnel for round-the-clock patrolling. The tiger reserve was under scanner over the alleged burning of a jumbo carcass by the forest staff to hide information about its poaching in recent months. The STF of Odisha police also recovered a tiger skin from the fringe area in December last year bringing more embarrassment to the department.  

Experts, on the other hand also pointed out that poaching and removing tusks from two places in similar styles also means, a professional and organised syndicate of poachers and wildlife smugglers might be active in the state. However, PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli said the investigation is in progress and it is yet to be established if any such organised network exists.

He said considering the gravity of the matter, an official of the conservator of forests (CF) rank along with officials of the joint task force (JTF) have been sent to Mayurbhanj to probe the incident and submit a report to the headquarters.STR authorities said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the wildlife offenders and recover to tusks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant Baramba range Athagarh forest
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp