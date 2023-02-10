Odisha got potential to generate 1.5 lakh MW solar energy: Report

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has the potential to generate 1.5 lakh megawatts (MW) of solar energy and create five lakh employment in the renewable energy (RE) sector if the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy (OREP), 2022 unveiled during the Make in Odisha (MiO) conclave last year, is implemented robustly, said the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST) in its report on Thursday.

The forum, working as the knowledge partner of GRIDCO and OREDA in the state, in its report ‘Odisha Renewable Energy Potential Re-assessment: Focus on Solar, Wind and Biomass’ stated that the OREP 2022, if implemented fully, will be a win-win situation for the state as it will also help reducing carbon emission from the utility power in the state by 29 to 30 per cent by 2029-30, putting the state firmly on the path of the net-zero target.”

“Our report highlights that in contrast to the general perception, Odisha has significant RE generation potential and can emerge as a major RE state,” said CEO and president of iFOREST Chandra Bhushan.

He said from their research they have come to know that even with modest use of wasteland and reservoir area, just around 2 per cent, Odisha can generate 1.5 lakh megawatts of solar energy. “This is six times higher than the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) estimate,” he said.

iFOREST officials said Odisha needs 21,700 MW of new RE capacity by 2029-30 to meet the new renewable purchase obligations (RPO) of the Centre. “Currently, Odisha imports RE from other states to meet its RPO requirements, missing out on the investment opportunity within the state. Our research shows that even if Odisha meets half of its RPO target by installing RE within the state, it would attract an investment of at least Rs 50,000 crores and create almost 200,000 new jobs in the RE sector,” said iFOREST programme lead (Energy)Mandvi Singh.

The report stated that parts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Keonjhar and Angul, free from conflict with community, are as good as states like Karnataka and Gujarat in terms of solar energy potential.

Besides, 86 potential locations have been identified where wind power projects can be taken up, while Bargarh, Kalahandi and Balasore districts also have the potential for biomass projects.

“The report is a clear indication that there is enough potential in the state to achieve the OREP 2022 goals and beyond,” said ACS energy's Nikunja Dhal. He said the state has given best-in-class incentives to enable renewable energy and emerge as a leading player in the RE sector.

