Home States Odisha

Consumer court directs company to compensate for defective TV in Odisha

A district consumer court here has directed a television (TV) company to pay a compensation of Rs 2.45 lakh to a consumer for selling him a faulty TV.

Published: 11th February 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A district consumer court here has directed a television (TV) company to pay a compensation of Rs 2.45 lakh to a consumer for selling him a faulty TV. The complainant, Vinod Behera, of Mohan Villa at Santara in Vyas Nagar, had stated that he had purchased a 55-inch LG colour TV for Rs 1.15 lakh in 2016.

The company had provided him with a guarantee of two years on the device at the time of purchase. The TV developed a technical snag after around six months of purchase. When Behera reported it to the customer care helpline of the TV company, the device was repaired. However, the TV again developed issues multiple times.

Behera said the company allegedly did not repair the TV this time. He then lodged a complaint against LG with Jajpur Road police in this connection on August 26, 2020, following which the company assured him to provide a new TV set within a month. However, the company did not keep its promise.

Behera then moved to the Jajpur district consumer forum seeking compensation in 2021. Hearing the petition, the court ordered the TV company to refund the consumer Rs 1.15 lakh (the price of the TV) with interest along with Rs 1 lakh towards mental harassment and Rs 30,000 towards legal service expenses within a month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
district consumer court TV company compensation for defective TV
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp