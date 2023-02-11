Consumer court directs company to compensate for defective TV in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A district consumer court here has directed a television (TV) company to pay a compensation of Rs 2.45 lakh to a consumer for selling him a faulty TV. The complainant, Vinod Behera, of Mohan Villa at Santara in Vyas Nagar, had stated that he had purchased a 55-inch LG colour TV for Rs 1.15 lakh in 2016.

The company had provided him with a guarantee of two years on the device at the time of purchase. The TV developed a technical snag after around six months of purchase. When Behera reported it to the customer care helpline of the TV company, the device was repaired. However, the TV again developed issues multiple times.

Behera said the company allegedly did not repair the TV this time. He then lodged a complaint against LG with Jajpur Road police in this connection on August 26, 2020, following which the company assured him to provide a new TV set within a month. However, the company did not keep its promise.

Behera then moved to the Jajpur district consumer forum seeking compensation in 2021. Hearing the petition, the court ordered the TV company to refund the consumer Rs 1.15 lakh (the price of the TV) with interest along with Rs 1 lakh towards mental harassment and Rs 30,000 towards legal service expenses within a month.

