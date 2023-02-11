‘Harassed’ by college head, student attempts suicide in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A student of a private nursing college in Nabarangpur’s Jharigaon block tried to end her life on Friday after being allegedly harassed by the institution’s director for the last one year.

The victim is a third-year student of B B Chhatoi Nursing College at Dhodra village. Sources said the student went to meet college director Prasad Chhatoi over some work on the day. However, the director reportedly abused her and questioned her character. Unable to bear the humiliation, she came out of Chhatoi’s office and tried to end her life by consuming more than 10 over-the-counter painkiller pills on campus.

On being informed, the tehsildar of Jharigaon and the police reached the college and rushed the student to the Umerkote community health centre (CHC). She was later shifted to SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput after her condition deteriorated.

Family members of the student alleged that the college director was harassing her physically and mentally for the last year. Eight months back, the student lodged a complaint with the Nabarangpur collector in this regard. Based on her complaint, the collector had even directed the sub-collector and additional district medical officer (ADMO) to probe the allegations and submit a report.

“The college director used to call my daughter alone to his office chambers on many occasions and misbehaved with her. She had even complained to the collector about the matter. However, the administration failed to carry out a proper probe and take action against the accused director,” alleged BP Panda, the student’s father.

He further said, “I demand proper investigation and strict action against the college authorities. If no action is taken, my family members will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the college.”

Contacted, Nabarangpur sub-collector Prasanta Rout said as directed by the collector, a committee will be formed to investigate the allegations. Members of the committee will visit the nursing college on Monday. On the other hand, college director Chhatoi refuted the allegations and said the student was mentally ill.

