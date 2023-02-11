Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court stays SI recruitment as per 2021 advertisement

The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho issued the interim stay order basing on a petition filed by Manoranjan Sahu and six others.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday asked the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) not to proceed with the recruitment for filling up of 477 posts of sub-inspectors, an advertisement for which was issued on June 22, 2021.

The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho issued the interim stay order based on a petition filed by Manoranjan Sahu and six others. The petitioners had challenged a notification issued by the General Administration (GA) department on January 15, 2022. The GA department first amended the Odisha Civil Services (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989 through a notification on January 11, 2022.

The amended provision increased the upper age limit from 32 to 38 for the advertisements issued during 2021, 2022 and 2023. Subsequently, in the January 15, 2022 notification, the 38-year upper age limit was made applicable only in cases of advertisements in which the last date of receiving applications was still not over on January 11, 2022.

The amended upper age limit rules were applicable for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Group B posts of Odisha Police. The petitioners aged 33 to 34 years were not able to apply for the SI posts in response to OPRB’s advertisement issued on June 22, 2021, due to the upper age limit.

While the GA department’s January 11, 2022 notification made them eligible to apply for the posts, the subsequent one issued on January 15, 2022, deprived them of the opportunity, the petitioners contended while seeking the court’s intervention against it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha Police Recruitment Board
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp