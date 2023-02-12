Home States Odisha

Forced into ‘sex trade’ to repay loans after being duped, allege 40 women in Odisha

Nirupama allegedly got loans sanctioned from micro-finance agencies. She withdrew the loan amount from the women’s bank accounts, they told the collector. 

Published: 12th February 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

The victims in front of collector’s office

The victims in front of collector’s office

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Around 40 women of MV-96 met Malkangiri collector Vishal Singh on Saturday and alleged they have been forced to resort to prostitution to repay loans drawn by a lady in their names from various private finance organisations. 

The victims said, the woman Nirupama  Bepari took their Aadhaar number, voters’ identity card and bank accounts details a few days back on the pretext of sanctioning them loans to start business. After getting the documents, Nirupama allegedly got loans sanctioned from micro-finance agencies. She withdrew the loan amount from the women’s bank accounts, they told the collector. 

When the women asked Nirupama to return the amount to their bank accounts, she reprimanded them and allegedly asked them to commit suicide. The victims alleged they are getting notices from the organisations to repay the loans.

 The women, whose husbands work outside the village as daily wage workers, alleged they are repaying the loans by whatever they are earning through prostitution.  Talking to TNIE, Singh said he has asked the additional district magistrate Maheswar Chandra Nayak to probe into the matter after which action as deemed fit will be taken against the loan provider organisations.

Nayak said an official enquiry into the allegations brought up by the women will be conducted jointly by the tehsildar and sub-collector.  Prima facie, it has come to fore that the loan provider organisations were involved in cheating the women with the help of middlemen. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex Trade loans
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp