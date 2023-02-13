70 per cent roads pending under PMGSY-III: Odisha Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 70 per cent of roads and 97 per cent small bridges taken up under phase III of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Odisha are pending.As many as 1,408 roads of 9,400 km and 92 bridges were sanctioned under the PMGSY-III in 2019. While 366 roads of 4,273 km and three bridges have been completed, 1,042 roads of 5,081 km and 89 bridges still remain incomplete.

Replying to a question by Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, 17,922 roads of 74,723 km and 649 bridges were sanctioned in three phases of PMGSY and road connectivity projects for left wing extremism affected areas (RCPLWEA). The number of roads and bridges pending so far stands at 1,121 and 114 respectively.

Around 54 roads and 23 bridges sanctioned under PMGSY I and II are still pending even as the two phases were completed prior to phase III laun ch. “As reported by the state, the delay in execution of works was due to non-availability of adequate land width, litigation, required forest clearance and left wing extremism activities. The speed of execution of PMGSY work also slowed down due to Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

The minister said all states, including Odisha, have been advised by the ministry to adhere to the advisory that foundation stone for a PMGSY road should be laid and it should also be inaugurated by the local Lok Sabha MP with the function presided over by local Minister or other dignitaries as per the state protocol.

As per the advisory, all elected representatives, including MPs and MLAs of the area, should be consulted at various stages of planning and implementation of the scheme and suggestions need to be taken in the matter of selection of roads to be taken up under PMGSY.

They should be duly invited to the foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies of PMGSY works.The function should be held in a manner befitting an official function with due regard to protocol requirements, particularly in relation to Union ministries and ministries from the state.

