Blood donation camp held in Odisha on Lulu’s birth anniversary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A blood donation camp was organised on the premises of Institute of Engineers on Lok Seva Marg here as part of the 59th birth anniversary of late Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, popularly known as Lulu Mohapatra.

Over 400 students and youths from different parts of the state took part in the blood donation drive organised by Mohapatra’s close friend, entrepreneur and social worker Amiya Kanta Das. Rich tributes were also paid to the late leader on the occasion.

Remembering the leader, Das said Mohapatra, a firebrand leader was popular among the youths across Odisha and continued to inspire the student and youth community with his fight for protection of their rights. His work will continue to motivate the students and youths of our state in the years to come, Das said.

BHUBANESWAR: A blood donation camp was organised on the premises of Institute of Engineers on Lok Seva Marg here as part of the 59th birth anniversary of late Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, popularly known as Lulu Mohapatra. Over 400 students and youths from different parts of the state took part in the blood donation drive organised by Mohapatra’s close friend, entrepreneur and social worker Amiya Kanta Das. Rich tributes were also paid to the late leader on the occasion. Remembering the leader, Das said Mohapatra, a firebrand leader was popular among the youths across Odisha and continued to inspire the student and youth community with his fight for protection of their rights. His work will continue to motivate the students and youths of our state in the years to come, Das said.