Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan to review STARS project in six states including Odisha

The Union cabinet approved the project in October 2020 and it became effective on February 23, 2021 for a period of five years up to 2024-25.

Published: 15th February 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will take a mid-term review of the strengthening teaching-learning and results for States (STARS) project implemented in six states including Odisha.The two-day review programme, to be held here on February 16 and 17, will be attended by education secretaries of Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Union secretary, department of school education and literacy Sanjay Kumar, senior officers of school and mass education and skill development departments and National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will attend the programme.

In the first ever review after implementation of World Bank-funded STARS project, the Union minister will take stock of the implementation of annual plan, utilisation of allocated funds and the transformative changes achieved so far.

The project seeks to support the states in developing, implementing, evaluating and improving interventions with direct linkages to improved education outcomes and school to work transition strategies for improved labour market outcomes. The Union cabinet approved the project in October 2020 and it became effective on February 23, 2021 for a period of five years up to 2024-25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp