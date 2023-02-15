Dharmendra Pradhan to review STARS project in six states including Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will take a mid-term review of the strengthening teaching-learning and results for States (STARS) project implemented in six states including Odisha.The two-day review programme, to be held here on February 16 and 17, will be attended by education secretaries of Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Union secretary, department of school education and literacy Sanjay Kumar, senior officers of school and mass education and skill development departments and National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will attend the programme.

In the first ever review after implementation of World Bank-funded STARS project, the Union minister will take stock of the implementation of annual plan, utilisation of allocated funds and the transformative changes achieved so far.

The project seeks to support the states in developing, implementing, evaluating and improving interventions with direct linkages to improved education outcomes and school to work transition strategies for improved labour market outcomes. The Union cabinet approved the project in October 2020 and it became effective on February 23, 2021 for a period of five years up to 2024-25.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will take a mid-term review of the strengthening teaching-learning and results for States (STARS) project implemented in six states including Odisha.The two-day review programme, to be held here on February 16 and 17, will be attended by education secretaries of Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Union secretary, department of school education and literacy Sanjay Kumar, senior officers of school and mass education and skill development departments and National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will attend the programme. In the first ever review after implementation of World Bank-funded STARS project, the Union minister will take stock of the implementation of annual plan, utilisation of allocated funds and the transformative changes achieved so far. The project seeks to support the states in developing, implementing, evaluating and improving interventions with direct linkages to improved education outcomes and school to work transition strategies for improved labour market outcomes. The Union cabinet approved the project in October 2020 and it became effective on February 23, 2021 for a period of five years up to 2024-25.