Enforcement of HSRP begins, 2,674 vehicles fined in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has started enforcement against vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers. The vehicles booked for violation of HSRP rules included those carrying Odisha registration mark and number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The State Transport Authority (STA) has issued challans against 2,674 vehicles in last 11 days for not having high security registration plates and colour-coded stickers. The vehicle owners have been fined Rs 5,000 each so far.

Additional transport commissioner (enforcement) L M Sethi said amongst the challans issued so far, the majority of the vehicles are two-wheelers. A penalty of Rs 5,000 has been imposed on the violators. In future, the penalty will be doubled, he warned. Transport department officials across the state are conducting the drive to crack a whip on the violators. Of the 38,49,498 slots booked so far, HSRP has been affixed in 31,65,850 vehicles.

Sethi urged vehicle owners to get the HSRP affixed to their vehicles without delay. “The vehicle owners who do not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of online application can apply for HSRP through nearby Mo Seva Kendra or HSRP facilitation centres at RTO,” he added.

As per the revised deadlines, the last date for fixation of HSRP on the old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 with registration number ending 1 to 6 was December 31 and ending 7 and 8 was January 31.

The deadline for affixation of HSRP for vehicles’ registration numbers ending with 9 and 0 is February 28. The transport department had warned of hefty fines against the vehicle owners for violating the rules of Motor Vehicle Act on fitment of HSRP.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has started enforcement against vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers. The vehicles booked for violation of HSRP rules included those carrying Odisha registration mark and number ending with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. The State Transport Authority (STA) has issued challans against 2,674 vehicles in last 11 days for not having high security registration plates and colour-coded stickers. The vehicle owners have been fined Rs 5,000 each so far. Additional transport commissioner (enforcement) L M Sethi said amongst the challans issued so far, the majority of the vehicles are two-wheelers. A penalty of Rs 5,000 has been imposed on the violators. In future, the penalty will be doubled, he warned. Transport department officials across the state are conducting the drive to crack a whip on the violators. Of the 38,49,498 slots booked so far, HSRP has been affixed in 31,65,850 vehicles. Sethi urged vehicle owners to get the HSRP affixed to their vehicles without delay. “The vehicle owners who do not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of online application can apply for HSRP through nearby Mo Seva Kendra or HSRP facilitation centres at RTO,” he added. As per the revised deadlines, the last date for fixation of HSRP on the old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 with registration number ending 1 to 6 was December 31 and ending 7 and 8 was January 31. The deadline for affixation of HSRP for vehicles’ registration numbers ending with 9 and 0 is February 28. The transport department had warned of hefty fines against the vehicle owners for violating the rules of Motor Vehicle Act on fitment of HSRP.