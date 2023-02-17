BJD protests reduction in rice allocation by Centre

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/ROURKELA/JEYPORE: Alleging step-motherly treatment by the BJP, members of BJD across Baripada, Rourkela and Jeypore on Thurday staged protests stating that reduction in rice allocation from the state by the Centre has adversely affected farmers.

Speaking to mediapersons, Baripada municipality chairman Krushnananda Mohanty and former Rajya Sabha member Sarojini Hembram said the decision of cutting around five kilogram rice from each beneficiary and restriction in procurement of rice from the district is adversely affecting not only the farmers of the area but the state as well.

The BJP government has suddenly increased prices of domestic gas, petrol, diesel and other commodities besides, reducing 5 kg rice being provided to beneficiaries, the protesters added.In Rourkela,BJD workers led by Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak took out a rally and submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through the additional district magistrate (ADM). Nayak demanded that the Centre restored the 10 kg rice per beneficiary quota.

Similarly in Jeypore, members of BJD staged dharna in front of the block office for the same reason. They too submitted a memorandum to the president through the block development officer regarding the issue.

