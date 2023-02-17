Home States Odisha

Two bike-borne miscreants snatch Rs 1 lakh cash from couple in Odisha

A case has been registered in Town police station and manhunt launched to catch the culprits.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne miscreants snatched Rs 1 lakh cash from a couple riding on another motorcycle at Baji Chowk in the heart of the town on Thursday noon. Though the couple chased the miscreants for some distance, they could not track them after a while. A case has been registered in Town police station and manhunt launched to catch the culprits.

According to IIC Rajendra Mohapatra,  Sunanda Rout, 30, withdrew Rs 1 lakh from Dhenkanal SBI main branch on the day and was returning with her husband to their house at Karigara Sahi in the town by a motorcycle.  When they reached Baji Chowk, two youths in a bike came close to them and snatched the cash bag from Sunanda who was riding pillion. Then the miscreants fled towards the town.

“As soon as we got the information, we blocked all entry and exit points of the town. There was a massive search all over the town and its periphery to nab the culprit. But so far we have not been able to trace the two. We hope to nab them soon,” said Mohapatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daylight robbery
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp