Two bike-borne miscreants snatch Rs 1 lakh cash from couple in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne miscreants snatched Rs 1 lakh cash from a couple riding on another motorcycle at Baji Chowk in the heart of the town on Thursday noon. Though the couple chased the miscreants for some distance, they could not track them after a while. A case has been registered in Town police station and manhunt launched to catch the culprits.

According to IIC Rajendra Mohapatra, Sunanda Rout, 30, withdrew Rs 1 lakh from Dhenkanal SBI main branch on the day and was returning with her husband to their house at Karigara Sahi in the town by a motorcycle. When they reached Baji Chowk, two youths in a bike came close to them and snatched the cash bag from Sunanda who was riding pillion. Then the miscreants fled towards the town.

“As soon as we got the information, we blocked all entry and exit points of the town. There was a massive search all over the town and its periphery to nab the culprit. But so far we have not been able to trace the two. We hope to nab them soon,” said Mohapatra.

