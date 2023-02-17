Home States Odisha

Union Education Minister calls for improving skills of teachers in Odisha

Calling upon the six states to implement the NEP and join the PM Shri Yojana, he said sports and game-based curriculum should be emphasised for the betterment of students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan called for improving skills of teachers to strengthen the overall school education system.Speaking at the two-day review meeting of strengthening teaching, learning and results for states (STARS) programme that began in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, the union minister said the future of students will be bright if the skills of school teachers is honed.

Progress of the World Bank and state-funded STARS programme being implemented in Odisha and five other states - Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh - was reviewed by Pradhan. He asked the officials concerned and teachers to strengthen the education sector on the basis of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. Suggesting them to use technology in teaching and learning, he said the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is the foundation of the NEP.

Calling upon the six states to implement the NEP and join the PM Shri Yojana, he said sports and game-based curriculum should be emphasised for the betterment of students. “STARS programme has a very big role in implementing the NEP-2020 in India. More than Rs 5,000 crore has been spent in the six states,” he said

