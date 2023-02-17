Home States Odisha

Water quality of Brahmani being monitored: Chief Secretary to Orissa High Court

‘Action being taken for treatment of domestic waste water’

Brahmani river(File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has claimed before Orissa High Court that the water quality in Brahmani river and its tributaries is being monitored by the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) at 41 stations.

For improvement in the water quality of Brahmani Odisha Water Supply & Sewerage Board (OWSSB), actions are being taken for treatment of domestic wastewater in Rourkela, Talcher and other places along the river, Mohapatra said in an affidavit filed on Tuesday.

The HC had earlier asked the chief secretary to file an affidavit giving an updated status report on implementation of the Central Pollution Control Board (CBCB)’s suggestions/recommendations given to make Brahmani river and its major tributaries pollution-free in 2015.

In his affidavit, Mahapatra said a 2 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) is operating in Talcher municipality area for treatment of waste water of the town prior to discharge of water to Brahmani river.
One 40 MLD capacity STP has been partially commissioned for treatment of the waste water generated in Rourkela city and the trial run is on.

Further, 15 septage treatment plant (SeTP) with total capacity of 255 MLD has been commissioned in the catchment area of the river. Fecal sludge generated in the city are being transported to a treatment plant by the cesspool vehicle operator. The treated water of the plant is being utilised for gardening purpose, Mahapatra stated in the affidavit.

The court was hearing the suo motu petition registered by it regarding the pollution caused in Brahmani river and its major tributaries in 2014.Taking note of the affidavit the division bench of S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman fixed April 4 for further consideration with responses, if any from CPCB and SPCB.

