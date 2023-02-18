Vigilance officers to undergo health screening soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Odisha police, the state Vigilance wing is also set to conduct a thorough health check-up of its officers.The medical check-up will be conducted in a campaign mode covering all officers over 35 years of age. It will be completed in a month.

The Vigilance directorate said a health screening was felt necessary for its officers above 35 years of age as many of them may not be aware about the diseases they are suffering from and this could suddenly aggravate their health issues. Divisional Vigilance SPs and heads of the district units are the nodal officers while the district public health officers are coordinating with the Health and Family Welfare department to ensure the screening is conducted smoothly.

In a letter, Health secretary Shalini Pandit has asked director of Capital Hospital, Rourkela Government Hospital and all chief district medical/public health officers to check the body mass index and blood pressure of vigilance officers above 35 years of age. As part of the screening, blood/urine/liver function tests and cancer screening (breast and oral) will be carried out at select health facilities. The family members of the officers, aged above 35 years, can also avail the tests free of cost. However, prescriptions will be required from physicians to undergo tests like pulmonary function, X-ray of chest, cervical cancer screening among others.

“We are expecting about 1,500 to 2,000 people including 700 to 800 officers to take part in the health checkup campaign. The tests will be conducted to ensure the personal well-being of officers and enhance their professional output,” Vigilance director YK Jethwa told TNIE.

The Health department’s move came after a lady officer fainted during a workshop on investigation of corruption cases involving cryptocurrencies/digital assets, organised at the State Vigilance Academy here last month. The officer was rushed to Capital Hospital from where she was referred to a private hospital where underwent cardiac surgery.

