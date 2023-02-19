India’s first agri chatbot Ama KrushAI launched in Odisha

Home States Odisha

It will run under a pilot project involving more than 10,000 farmers and will be implemented in full fledged in next two months.

Ama KrushAI

Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal inaugurating Ama KrushAI, an AI-powered ChatBot.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Saturday launched India’s first AI chatbot for the agriculture sector - Ama KrushAI at the valedictory session of  ‘Krushi Odisha 2023’.

Ama KrushAI chatbot will help farmers with the best agronomic practices, government schemes and loan products from more than 40 commercial and cooperative banks. It will run under a pilot project involving more than 10,000 farmers and will be implemented in full-fledged in the next two months.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor urged farmers to take advantage of different schemes announced by the state government to promote agriculture and help the state prosper.

“Civilisation started off with agriculture and the superstructure of civilisation is based on agriculture. Only a farmer can do the magic in agriculture,” Prof Lal said and stressed on the need for coordinated efforts from all the stakeholders to help the farming community tide over the challenges they have been facing.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain said agriculture is the only sector which was not at a halt during the pandemic times. Odisha is now self-sufficient in many crops. The state is the fourth largest rice producer of the country and nearly self-sufficient in milk, egg and fisheries, he said.

“Our sincere effort will become helpful to bring down the cost of farming. To achieve this goal, we need farm mechanisation,” added Swain while urging farmers to use advanced equipment and technology in farming.

More than 20,000 farmers and agri-entrepreneurs from across the state attended the three-day event organised by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department in collaboration with FICCI to promote farm mechanisation and enhancement in farmers’ income. Women and Child Development Minister Basanti Hembram and principal secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee were present.

