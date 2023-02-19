Make super-speciality building functional by May: RDC to VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) - northern range (NR), Sambalpur, Suresh Chandra Dalei during his visit to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla on Friday directed the hospital authorities to complete construction of the six-storey super speciality building on the VIMSAR premises by May this year.

Implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme, the building will house around nine super-speciality departments including five new departments for gastroenterology, endocrinology, clinical haematology, plastic surgery and paediatric surgery. Besides, four existing departments - nephrology, urology, neurology and neurosurgery will also be upgraded and shifted to the new building. It will consist 60 ICU beds and 180 general beds.

Sources said construction work for the super-speciality building began in 2017. It was supposed to be completed within two years but got delayed owing to the Covid outbreak among other reasons. Meanwhile, a few changes in its establishment were also brought about which added to the delay in its completion.

Dalei said, “I reviewed the status of the building and it is almost complete. I have directed the VIMSAR authorities to complete the work by April 30.”Official sources informed the construction work is likely to be completed by March end after which the building will be equipped with the respective departments.

Meanwhile, one professor, one associate professor, an assistant professor and one senior resident were appointed for each new department last year. VIMSAR reportedly provides health care services to at least 10 districts of western Odisha besides neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The newly added ICU beds will also solve the critical care needs of the institution.

