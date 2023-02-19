Home States Odisha

Mishra’s remark unfortunate: BJD

Mishra while speaking to media had stated that leaders before him were managed by the ruling party and he could not be similarly managed which is why the ruling party was after him.

Published: 19th February 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJD MP Sasmit Patra

BJD MP Sasmit Patra (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Saturday termed the statement by BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra extremely unfortunate. Mishra while speaking to the media had stated that leaders before him were managed by the ruling party and he could not be similarly managed which is why the ruling party was after him.

BJD’s national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said it is extremely unfortunate that Mishra has cast serious allegations against former LoP and BJP MLA Pradipta Naik, who is recovering from a health condition, that he was being managed as he was the leader before Mishra.

“It is also extremely sad and unfortunate that he is levelling allegations against the former deputy leader of Opposition and former BJP MLA late Bishnu Charan Sethi, was being managed as admitted by Mishra,” he said.

