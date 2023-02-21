Bank of Maharashtra eyes Rs 10K crore business in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bank of Maharashtra aims to expand its business in Odisha to Rs 10,000 crore within the next year and half, executive director Asheesh Pandey said here on Monday. Pandey said the first milestone will be Rs 5,000 crore business in the coming year. Besides, as part of the plan to open bank branches in all districts of the country, they will soon open 12 more branches in Odisha which will cover all districts of the state. “Initially we only had eight branches that has now increased to 36. We have plans to open 12 more branches in the coming year which will take the total number of branches to 51 in Odisha” he said. In Bhubaneswar, Pandey said the number of branches will be increased from six to eight in the coming months as they are planning to open two more branches in the city. The bank has also decided to set up digital banking units (DBUs) in the state to provide different kind of bank services online at one place. “Being a public sector bank, we have to provide state-of-the-art service to general public as well as the industry and business. The bank has already implemented new-age technology including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic process automation in its banking service. The bank has already launched 32 various facilities and services in digital banking,” Pandey said.