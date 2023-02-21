Fake godman arrested for duping couple in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Badambadi police on Monday arrested a fake godman for allegedly duping a childless couple of around Rs 3.9 lakh on the pretext of blessing them with a baby. The accused, Siddheswar Samantray of Khetrapal within Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim, Sangram Das of Jhanjirmangala Lunia Sahi.

Das alleged Samantray had duped him of Rs 3.9 lakh by promising to bless him and his wife with a baby with his divine powers, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

Despite undergoing various treatments, Das and his wife Subhashree Subhasmita Nayak failed to have a baby after their marriage due to some complications. They started believing in rituals and worship and came in contact with Samantray through some friends.

Samantray had assured the couple that they can have a baby and had given them some herbal medicines.

He had also promised to perform ‘tantra puja’ and taken Rs 3.9 lakh from the couple on different occasions within a year. Samantray had performed the puja seven times and since it did not yield the desired result, he demanded more money from Das. When Das denied to pay him, the accused threatened him.

CUTTACK: Badambadi police on Monday arrested a fake godman for allegedly duping a childless couple of around Rs 3.9 lakh on the pretext of blessing them with a baby. The accused, Siddheswar Samantray of Khetrapal within Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim, Sangram Das of Jhanjirmangala Lunia Sahi. Das alleged Samantray had duped him of Rs 3.9 lakh by promising to bless him and his wife with a baby with his divine powers, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra. Despite undergoing various treatments, Das and his wife Subhashree Subhasmita Nayak failed to have a baby after their marriage due to some complications. They started believing in rituals and worship and came in contact with Samantray through some friends. Samantray had assured the couple that they can have a baby and had given them some herbal medicines. He had also promised to perform ‘tantra puja’ and taken Rs 3.9 lakh from the couple on different occasions within a year. Samantray had performed the puja seven times and since it did not yield the desired result, he demanded more money from Das. When Das denied to pay him, the accused threatened him.