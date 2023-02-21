Five inmates of kanyashram in Japanese Encephalitis grip

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least five inmates of Gandhi Seva Sangha-run kanyashram in Soro of Balasore district tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) on Monday. The five girls along with 27 others were admitted to Soro community health centre (CHC) on Saturday after they complained of fever, cough and body ache.

While three of the girls were sent to FM Medical College and Hospital after their condition worsened, a class IX student, Bini Singh succumbed during treatment. The five who tested positive for JE on the day are among those admitted to the medical college, additional district medical officer Dr Mrityunjaya Mohapatra told TNIE.

Balasore collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde rushed to Soro CHC to take stock the condition of the inmates admitted there. The collector asked the medical staff about the food being served to the inmates for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Shinde said the condition of the 22 inmates is stable. If any complications arise, they will be shifted to the medical college, the collector said. He sanctioned `3 lakh for construction of a drain at the CHC and `5 lakh for renovation of the wards.

Director, Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra and joint director Dr Ashok Paikaray had visited the kanyashram on Sunday. They inspected the premises of the kanyashram and enquired about the food that was being served to the inmates.

BALASORE: At least five inmates of Gandhi Seva Sangha-run kanyashram in Soro of Balasore district tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) on Monday. The five girls along with 27 others were admitted to Soro community health centre (CHC) on Saturday after they complained of fever, cough and body ache. While three of the girls were sent to FM Medical College and Hospital after their condition worsened, a class IX student, Bini Singh succumbed during treatment. The five who tested positive for JE on the day are among those admitted to the medical college, additional district medical officer Dr Mrityunjaya Mohapatra told TNIE. Balasore collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde rushed to Soro CHC to take stock the condition of the inmates admitted there. The collector asked the medical staff about the food being served to the inmates for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Shinde said the condition of the 22 inmates is stable. If any complications arise, they will be shifted to the medical college, the collector said. He sanctioned `3 lakh for construction of a drain at the CHC and `5 lakh for renovation of the wards. Director, Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra and joint director Dr Ashok Paikaray had visited the kanyashram on Sunday. They inspected the premises of the kanyashram and enquired about the food that was being served to the inmates.