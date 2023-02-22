Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court tells govt to file affidavit on relief by May 1

The high court had suo motu registered a PIL in 2014 while the two others were filed by Rohina Kumar Maity and by lawyer Prabir Kumar Das in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Published: 22nd February 2023

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday set May 1 as deadline for the state government to come up with a comprehensive affidavit on the status of legislation to provide compensation to boat or ferry mishap victims.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman made it clear that the state government will have to pay fine of Rs 25,000 if the affidavit is not filed in compliance with the court’s March 14, 2022 order before the stipulated date this time.

On March 14, 2022 the court had directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit indicating its stand on whether any legislation is proposed on the compensation issue. The court had also directed the state to explore the possibility of formulating a scheme for compensation to the victims of such accidents on account of plying of boats and ferries.

The court had taken up for analogous hearing three PILs related to Hirakud reservoir boat tragedy in Sambalpur district which claimed 31 lives and Biluakhai river boat tragedy in Jagatsinghpur district in which five persons were killed.

The high court had suo motu registered a PIL in 2014 while the two others were filed by Rohina Kumar Maity and by lawyer Prabir Kumar Das in 2013 and 2014 respectively.The bench has accordingly adjourned the matter to May 11.

