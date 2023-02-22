Home States Odisha

Pradhan seeks special tourism package for 2 districts in Odisha

Tourism and hospitality were one of the hardest hit sectors during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday requested his cabinet colleague and Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for a special package towards development of tourism infrastructure and facilities in Deogarh and Sambalpur districts.

In a letter to Reddy, Pradhan said the two western Odisha districts with massive potential in tourism sector remained untapped for a long time.

Development of tourism infrastructure and promotion of these destinations can significantly boost the local economy, create job opportunities, and help in preserving the cultural and natural heritage of the region, the letter said.

“Keeping in mind the massive untapped potential of the tourism sector in Sambalpur and Deogarh districts, and especially covering the birthplace of Veer Surendra Sai, Khinda, I seek your personal intervention for sanctioning a special package for the development of tourism infrastructure,” Pradhan said.

Tourism and hospitality were one of the hardest hit sectors during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. As normalcy has resumed, the time is ripe for unleashing massive growth in the tourism sector due to the strong domestic spending and unrestricted movement of air traffic, he added.

Highlighting the massive potential for tourism development in the historically ignored districts of Sambalpur and Deogarh, Pradhan said despite being home to several tourist attractions such as the Hirakud, one of the world’s longest dam, and the Huma leaning temple, Sambalpur remains relatively unexplored by both domestic and international tourists in comparison to coastal districts like Puri and Bhubaneswar.

Sambalpur is known for its traditional handicrafts and textiles. The Sambalpuri sarees and textiles are famous worldwide, and tourists can visit the Sambalpuri bastralaya to learn about the weaving techniques and purchase authentic Sambalpuri products.

Describing Deogarh as a beautiful town nestled amidst forests, waterfalls, and scenic landscapes, Pradhan said, “It is an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts who can explore the hills, forests, and waterfalls. Pradhanpat waterfall is a must-visit destination in Deogarh.”

