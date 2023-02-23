Home States Odisha

1,939 school toilets in Cuttack district lying defunct

However, of the 2,168 toilets, there is provision of water to 229 toilets, the rest 1,939 toilets are lying defunct.

A toilet of a high school at Jobra in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Majority of the toilets constructed on the premises of different government run schools across 14 blocks and four urban local bodies in Cuttack district are reportedly lying defunct due to lack of water supply.

As per official reports, toilets have been constructed in all the 2,168 government run schools, which include Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools in the district. However, of the 2,168 toilets, there is provision of water to 229 toilets, the rest 1,939 toilets are lying defunct.

Several unused toilets are found to be in dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance. Reports suggest, highest of 213 schools are in Salipur block where the toilets of only 18 schools have water provision. While of the 174 schools in Athagarh block, water provision is available in 32 schools, toilets of only 33 schools of the total 141 schools in Badamba block is said to have water connection.

Similarly, toilets of only eight schools of the total 176 schools in Cuttack Sadar block have water connection, while there is no water supply to toilets of all the 98 schools in Dampada block.The district education officer (DEO) Krushna Chandra Nayak said, the provision of water supply was made in the toilets of every school. Moreover, the headmasters were also instructed to maintain the toilets from the annual maintenance fund which is being provided to each school, he informed.“We will inspect the schools to take stock of the situation and explanation will be sought from the concerned headmasters as in why they have not been maintaining the toilets in the schools,” said Nayak.  

