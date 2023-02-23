Home States Odisha

High-level transparency in probe: BJD

The BJD MP targeted Opposition BJP and said a retired high court Judge is monitoring the investigation.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra

BJD MP Sasmit Patra (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ruling Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday said state government’s decision to seek assistance of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for behavioural analysis of Gopal Das proves high-level transparency is being adopted in the case.It also castigated BJP saying the saffron party can carry on its dirty and cheap politics because it does not know anything else except doing politics on sensitive criminal cases like this

Talking to mediapersons in New Delhi, BJD’s Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra listed more than 25 cases, including Bhanwari Devi murder case, Sunanda Pushkar death case and the murder of national-level shooter Sippy Sidhu, which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had referred to the FBI.

“Gopal was subjected to narcoanalysis by the experts at Gujarat State Forensic Science Laboratory which is the best in the country. Forensic psychological assessment and layered voice analysis test of the accused were done by experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, New Delhi, which is a central government institution. Now, the help of the FBI has been sought for behavioural analysis of the accused,” he said.

The BJD MP targeted Opposition BJP and said a retired high court Judge is monitoring the investigation. “Odisha BJP can carry on its dirty and cheap politics because they do not know anything else except doing politics on sensitive criminal cases like this,” he added.

