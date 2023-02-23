Home States Odisha

Mission Shakti cafes serve good food, help women earn in Odisha

A frequent visitor to Bisra block office, Biswaranjan Das said finding healthy and safe food used to be an uphill task earlier.

Published: 23rd February 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mission Shakti, SHG

SHG members making food in a Mission Shakti cafe in Sundargarh  | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Mission Shakti cafes, set up in all 17 blocks of Sundargarh district, have become the most sought after food joints for people in the areas of operation. They  are not only providing delicious and hygienic food to consumers but also helping members of women self-help groups earn decently.

The cafes provide wholesome food to people from remote areas who visit the block offices for various works. The first Mission Shakti cafe was set up by the district administration at Kuanrmunda block under the Utkal Kitchen initiative in association with the Mission Shakti department and Odisha Livelihood Mission in 2021.

Similar cafes were opened in the remaining 16 block headquarters. The cafes that operate on working days from 8 am to 7 pm provide breakfast, lunch and evening snacks at affordable prices while adhering to quality, safety and hygiene standards.

An SHG member, Nilima Kullu associated with the cafe in Kura block said she was trained in preparing, storing and serving food in clean and hygienic environment and the response from the customers has been overwhelming.

Mamina Kujur associated with the cafe in Bisra said she along with other women are successfully running the cafe and it has ensured them a decent income.  A frequent visitor to Bisra block office, Biswaranjan Das said finding healthy and safe food used to be an uphill task earlier. However, the cafe in the block headquarters has solved the issue.

The presence of these cafes assume significance in the wake of the Health & Family Welfare department laying renewed thrust on enforcing the Food Safety & Standard (FSS) Act, 2006.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp