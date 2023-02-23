Mission Shakti cafes serve good food, help women earn in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Mission Shakti cafes, set up in all 17 blocks of Sundargarh district, have become the most sought after food joints for people in the areas of operation. They are not only providing delicious and hygienic food to consumers but also helping members of women self-help groups earn decently.

The cafes provide wholesome food to people from remote areas who visit the block offices for various works. The first Mission Shakti cafe was set up by the district administration at Kuanrmunda block under the Utkal Kitchen initiative in association with the Mission Shakti department and Odisha Livelihood Mission in 2021.

Similar cafes were opened in the remaining 16 block headquarters. The cafes that operate on working days from 8 am to 7 pm provide breakfast, lunch and evening snacks at affordable prices while adhering to quality, safety and hygiene standards.

An SHG member, Nilima Kullu associated with the cafe in Kura block said she was trained in preparing, storing and serving food in clean and hygienic environment and the response from the customers has been overwhelming.

Mamina Kujur associated with the cafe in Bisra said she along with other women are successfully running the cafe and it has ensured them a decent income. A frequent visitor to Bisra block office, Biswaranjan Das said finding healthy and safe food used to be an uphill task earlier. However, the cafe in the block headquarters has solved the issue.

The presence of these cafes assume significance in the wake of the Health & Family Welfare department laying renewed thrust on enforcing the Food Safety & Standard (FSS) Act, 2006.

