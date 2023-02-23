More medical colleges in state: CM

Home States Odisha

A file photo of students in medical colleges used for representational purpose. | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state government is on a mission to open medical colleges in all parts of Odisha to make up for shortage of doctors.

Inaugurating the convention centre of Indian Medical Association (IMA) virtually, Naveen said the state at present has 10 government medical colleges while several others are in the pipeline. Considering the rising cost of healthcare, the government has taken a firm stand to not let anyone go untreated for lack of money.

“Our flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has been a solace for millions, who are now able to receive high quality treatment at reputed private hospitals,” he said.

Appreciating the contribution of IMA, the CM said its state branch, since its formation, has been playing a pivotal role in ensuring better healthcare delivery. Its role in collaborating with the state government in implementation of various health programmes is commendable, he said.

The newly built convention centre of IMA is one of the biggest conference halls in the state with a seating capacity of more than 2500.

“The new facility will provide opportunity to the IMA members to bolster their academic knowledge through various knowledge sharing events,” Naveen added. Among others, president of IMA Odisha Prof Rajat Kumar Ray and other office bearers were present.

