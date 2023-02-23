Political enmity behind Naba Das killing: CLP leader

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that a former minister from western Odisha is involved in the killing of minister Naba Kishore Das.

Mounting an attack on the state government, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said there was dissatisfaction in the BJD ever since Das joined the ruling party. The deceased minister had a rift with a former minister from Bargarh district which reached its climax during the Brajrajnagar bypoll in May, 2022, he added.

“There was political enmity between the two leaders. Who can now say he (former minister from Bargarh) is not the main conspirator,” he said.

The Congress leader further claimed that accused ASI Gopal Das used to visit the then health minister for a job for her niece. It is said that the health minister had once slapped her, Mishra said and added that the allegation, if true, should be investigated.Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra said, “He (CM) may not be even aware of the development in the case and just read out the statement given to him,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that a former minister from western Odisha is involved in the killing of minister Naba Kishore Das. Mounting an attack on the state government, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said there was dissatisfaction in the BJD ever since Das joined the ruling party. The deceased minister had a rift with a former minister from Bargarh district which reached its climax during the Brajrajnagar bypoll in May, 2022, he added. “There was political enmity between the two leaders. Who can now say he (former minister from Bargarh) is not the main conspirator,” he said. The Congress leader further claimed that accused ASI Gopal Das used to visit the then health minister for a job for her niece. It is said that the health minister had once slapped her, Mishra said and added that the allegation, if true, should be investigated.Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra said, “He (CM) may not be even aware of the development in the case and just read out the statement given to him,” he said.