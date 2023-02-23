Seeking FBI help proves state agencies’ inability: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the State Assembly that his government has sought assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das, the BJP on Wednesday said the CM has vindicated its demand for a CBI probe into the high-profile case.

The state government taking assistance of laboratory facilities and experts of other states and the central government proves its own agencies are incapable to resolve the murder mystery, state BJP spokesperson and senior advocate of Orissa High Court Pitambar Acharya told a media conference here.

“The narco analysis test of Gopal was done in Gujarat while evidences collected from the murder site was sent to central forensic laboratory. Now the state government has sought the help of the FBI. With this the state government has proved that its agencies are not capable of handling the case. The government can rely on a foreign agency but not on the CBI,” Acharya said.

The senior advocate who had accused the government of misleading the people by claiming that the murder case is being monitored by a retired judge of the Orissa High Court asked the government to show the court order on the appointment of Justice (retd) J P Das.

Alleging that the government is hoodwinking the people by using the high court as a shield, Acharya said this is a deliberate attempt to derail the investigation by a statutory agency to suppress the truth. This will help the accused during trial in the court of law.

Questioning the Crime Branch, he said if the accused has a prolonged history of mental illness, how could the agency produce him before a magistrate to record his statement under Section 164 of CrPC. This is completely illegal as his statement will not stand the scrutiny of law.

BJP MP Suresh Pujari said his party does not want to politicise the case as alleged by the chief minister in the Assembly; rather it wants the actual killer to be traced. It is evident from the Crime Branch probe that the process has gone completely off track, he said.

