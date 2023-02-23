Shortcomings in procurement hit farmers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite record yield of paddy during kharif season after more than a decade, farmers of Ganjam district are suffering due to shortcomings in the procurement process, alleged secretary of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha (RRM), Simanchal Nahak.

In a letter to Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, he said kharif paddy yield in the district has almost doubled owing to conducive weather. Quoting data from the Agriculture department, Nahak said over 60 lakh quintal paddy was produced in the district. As per norms, while 18 quintal paddy per acre is procured from irrigated land, 12 quintal is purchased from non-irrigated land. However, during the kharif season, farmers of the district used System of Rice Intensification (SRI) as a result of which the yield per acre went up to 26 to 29 quintal per acre.

Nahak said even as the government has increased its target of paddy procurement from 38 lakh quintal to 49.5 lakh quintal in the district, several farmers are yet to sell their produce in the mandis. He also urged the district administration to start the process of procuring paddy for the rabi season.

Sources said at least 1.31 lakh farmers had registered to sell their paddy in mandis of which around 1.06 lakh have already sold their produce. The collector has directed the Supplies department to initiate measures to procure paddy from the rest of the farmers. Since the district has adequate millers, the administration has sought approval from authorities concerned for paddy procurement for rabi season.



