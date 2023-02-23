Why BAU assistance can prove crucial for CB

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Opposition questioned the Odisha government for seeking FBI assistance in the Naba Kishore Das murder, the move - if sanctioned by Ministry of Home Affairs - could prove a game-changer for the high-profile case given its complexities.

While the murder of the minister is a rare crime, FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) has expertise to crack violent crimes where the motive is not clear. Contrary to Opposition claims, assistance of FBI could help generate scientific view on behaviour of ASI Gopal Das, accused in the sensational case.

In fact, even if he takes insanity plea, scientific behavioral analysis can dispel his claims and help establish that he had intention to kill and put that into action.

Naba Das

“India and US have an existing treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. FBI’s BAU can suggest the CB to take a set of investigative actions in this particular case,” said a senior IPS officer. BAU has expertise to investigate such cases. Due to weak gun laws in the US, there have been many cases where perpetrators have killed people, and on being caught, sought defence of legal insanity.

“Insanity defense is a legal concept and not a clinical one. Just suffering from a mental disorder is not sufficient to prove insanity. In this case, BAU can help CB establish how the accused carried out the crime,” said sources.

In case of Gopal, CB has evidence to prove his intention and action in the case. During investigation, the agency found out that a day before he allegedly killed Naba Das, the ASI had fully prepared for it. “The evening before, he went to a shop and sold a piece of jewellery for Rs 8,500 since he had no money with him and wanted to send his brother back to Berhampur. He gave his brother Rs 8,000 and used the rest to buy himself a silver ware,” said sources.

The next morning, he saw off his brother, wrote the confessional letter apprehending he would be lynched after the murder. Then he went to the police station, cocked his gun and proceeded to Gandhi Chowk where he shot at the minister, sources in CB said.

“He did all this in his senses. He had intention and acted accordingly. This can be established with help of scientific opinion from National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and BAU,”

said sources.

