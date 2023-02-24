Principal held for issuing fake Class X certificates in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The principal of SX Public School at Dharmanagar within Berhampur Town police limits here was arrested on Thursday for allegedly issuing fake CBSE certificates to the class X students here by taking money. The accused was identified as 50-year-old Susanta Prusty. His accomplice Lambadar Mohanty reportedly surrendered before police on February 18.

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said the school enrols students from classes VIII to X.“During admission, the accused duo had assured the students that they will be issued certificates affiliated to the CBSE. The fraud however came to light when a student, after passing out from the school, was denied admission in college with the certificate issued to her.”

Following the issue, the student’s mother Anita Mohanty lodged a complaint with Town police in September last year and a case was registered.“Investigations revealed that the duo instead of issuing certificates affiliated to the CBSE, provided certificates from the Board of School Education Hubli, Karnataka (BSEH) and Odisha State Open Schooling which were not affiliated to CBSE or Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha and demanded a huge amount of money for the same,” the SP said.

While Prusty surrendered last week on February 18, Mohanty was on the day arrested from Engineering school area.“The fake certificates issued to the students have been seized. The duo approached the Orissa High Court for anticipatory bail but was remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected,” the SP said adding, further investigation is underway.

