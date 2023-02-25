Odisha: Khimji opens store in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Taking its association with the Trinity and the Pilgrim City a notch forward, Khimji Jewellers opened its first showroom here on Friday.

Jai Jagannath Puri!

Rejoice, jewellery enthusiasts of Puri!

Khimji Jewellers has successfully inaugurated its 7th showroom in the holy city of #Purusottamdham Puri. pic.twitter.com/zMareo5STN — Khimji Jewellers (@KhimjiOfficial) February 24, 2023

The jewellery chain has been associated with the Srimandir since long, said Lord Jagannath’s chief ‘badagrahi’ Jagannath Swain Mohapatra while inaugurating the showroom. “The store has repaired and restored many old and worn out jewelleries of Lord Jagannath till date,” he added.

Chairman Mitesh Khimji said residents can avail a wide range of latest designs of gold, silver and platinum jewellery from the new store. He announced that customers buying over Rs 30,000 gold ornaments will get a free gold coin while those buying diamond jewellery of the same amount will get two gold coins as an inaugural offer.

