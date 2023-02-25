Home States Odisha

Roof plaster collapses, three kids hurt in Odisha

Sources said children were taking their noon meals in the anganwadi centre when a portion of the cement plaster from the roof suddenly collapsed on them.

Published: 25th February 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Roof plaster

Pieces of cement plaster which fell on the children at the anganwadi centre | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: At least three children including two girls sustained injuries after cement plaster from the roof of an anganwadi centre fell on them at Gobra village in Rasgovindpur block of Mayurbhanj district on Friday. The injured kids were identified as Ayusman Behera, Jyotikrishna Behera and Baishnabi Behera. The incident took place when the children were having their lunch.

On being informed by the caretaker of the anganwadi centre, the child development project officer (CDPO) along with a team reached the spot for verification. The CDPO later visited Rasgovindpur hospital and met the injured kids. Sources said after primary treatment, the three children were discharged from the hospital.

Locals alleged that several cracks have developed on the walls of the anganwadi centre which was constructed hardly a year back. “The incident took place due to use of sub-standard quality of construction materials in the anganwadi centre. We demand an inquiry into the incident and strong action against the contractor who constructed the building,” said a resident of Gobra village.
 

