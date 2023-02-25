Sustainable development should be our commitment:  Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sustainable development and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) should be our commitment, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.

Addressing the 71st National Town and Country Planner’s conference, hosted by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) virtually, Naveen said, “To accommodate future generations, all town planning and building design plans should be citizen-centric. I assure that the government will give them the utmost attention.”

The chief minister further said sustainable infrastructure development is crucial along with economic growth. Accordingly, the need of the hour is to plan and develop cities and towns in a sustainable manner.

Housing and Urban Development secretary and Bhubaneswar Development Authority chairman G Mathivathanan said blaming the public for not abiding by the rules and laws is inconsequential. “To make the cities and its people coexist in harmony and grow together, it is important to make laws public friendly and as per their needs,” he said.

The BDA in its presentation at the exhibition, narrated their success stories of projects such as Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre, child friendly spaces, parks and open spaces master plan, town planning scheme and local area plan among others.

