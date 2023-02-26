Home States Odisha

Odisha govt sets December 2023 deadline for Malkangiri airport

State Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu along with Commerce and Transport department principal secretary Usha Padhee reviewed work on the airport.

Published: 26th February 2023 10:28 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: State Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu on Saturday directed officials concerned to complete work on Malkangiri airport by December this year.Sahu along with Commerce and Transport department principal secretary Usha Padhee reviewed work on the airport along with other ongoing projects here.

Sahu and Padhee asked officials of Roads and Buildings department, executing the airport project through a local agency, Taratarini Construction Pvt Ltd, to expedite the work. The officials were directed to complete earth work and construction of road before  the onset of monsoon. The airport is being constructed on over 94.5 hectare land at an estimated cost of Rs 33.03 crore.

Padhee, who is also the secretary of Skill Development department visited the Government ITI and polytechnic college at Goudaguda and interacted with the students. Among others, collector Vishal Singh, ADM Maheswar Chandra Nayak, sub-collector Akshay Kumar Khemudu and R&B department superintending engineer Nihar Chandra Behera were present.

