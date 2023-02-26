Home States Odisha

Sangeet Natak Akademi honour for Susmita

Apart from Susmita, four other artistes received the Akademi awards for both 2020 and 2021.

Published: 26th February 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Susmita Das receiving the award from President at New Delhi | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia singer Susmita Das received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-2021 in the Sugam Sangeet category from President Droupadi Murmu this week.She is the only Odia singer to get the  prestigious award in the category. “To be felicitated with this award fills me with a lot of love and gratitude for my country, and I only hope this serves as inspiration for others and especially girls to pursue their dreams of the arts fearlessly and with passion,” she said. Last year, her Hindi music video ‘Prithvi Manthan’ was featured on the UN website from India.

Apart from Susmita, four other artistes received the Akademi awards for both 2020 and 2021. Odissi dancer Rabindra Atibudhi and Chhau dancer Trilochan Mohanta received the award for the year 2020. Similarly for 2021, Bijay Kumar Jena got the award for dance and Manoj Pattnaik for theatre direction. All the awardees received a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, a ‘tamrapatra’ and an ‘angavastram’ each from President Murmu in an event held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Odia singer Susmita Das
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp