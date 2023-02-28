Naveen meets industry leaders in Mumbai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday invited industry captains of Maharashtra to invest in Odisha. Leading a high-level delegation of government officials to Mumbai, the chief minister had one-on-one business meetings with prominent industrialists including Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and discussed potential business opportunities and avenues of strategic partnerships in Odisha.

The industry representatives also discussed their future investment and expansion plans in the state. Naveen’s Mumbai investors meet followed the massive success of Make-in-Odisha (MIO) conclave 2022.

Naveen meets industry captains in Mumbai, seeks investment for Odisha

Reiterating his government’s commitment to industrial development, the chief minister said, “Mumbai being the financial hub of India, we have high hopes to partner them in our phenomenal growth story. I would like to reinforce the fact that Odisha is now ready to become a major industrial hub in India, by mastering the art of harmonizing economic prosperity with inclusive growth.”

Ambani, who met Naveen and discussed investment opportunities in Odisha, appreciated the progressive governance model, stable political leadership and development of a conducive ecosystem in the state. He expressed interest in exploring the potential for investing in green energy and minerals sector in the state. Ambani also applauded Odisha for being a welfare focused state while being fiscally responsible and expressed his desire to partner in education, health and skill development sectors.

The chief minister thanked Ambani for his interest in investing and partnering in Odisha’s development journey. He assured that the state government will provide all the support and facilitation. Naveen also met managing director, India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited LV Vaidyanathan, managing director of Ceat Limited Anant Goenka and executive chairperson of Godrej group Pirojsha Godrej.

The official-level delegation also met several industry captains including Aditya Dalmia and Pratil Dalmia, chairman and managing director of Dalmia Polypro Industries Limited, Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries Limited and RK Dalmia, managing director of Century Textiles and Industries Limited.

