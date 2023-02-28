Home States Odisha

Sort out power issues: Odisha farmers demand free electricity for agriculture

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of ‘Jay Kisan Andolan’ on Monday took out a rally and held a meeting in front of the tehsildar’s office at Sohela

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Hundreds of farmers under the banner of ‘Jay Kisan Andolan’ on Monday took out a rally and held a meeting in front of the tehsildar’s office at Sohela in Bargarh district demanding free electricity for agriculture. 

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Sohela tehsildar Hari Om Bhoi, the farmers demanded the government waive off the pending electricity bills, ensure uninterrupted power supply, resolve low-voltage issues and take steps for repair of transformers within 24 hours after they go defunct. 

General secretary of ‘Jay Kisan Andolan’ Hari Bania said in the absence of irrigation facility, the farmers in the state have no other option but to rely on deep bore well for cultivation which adds to their input cost. “While electricity for farmers is free in some states like Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Rajasthan,  the Odisha government has added to the burden of farmers by engaging Tata Power in power distribution. Since Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited has taken over, exploitation of farmers has increased manifold. If our demands are not met, we will intensify our agitation,” Bania warned. Bhoi received the farmers’ memorandum and assured them it will be forwarded to appropriate forum.
 

