Corruption cases against class-I officers in 2022 highest in last 5 years: Odisha Vigilance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Corruption cases against class-I officers in 2022 have been the highest in five years, a report released by the Vigilance department has shown. The department registered corruption cases against 385 government officials in 2022. The anti-corruption agency registered 285 cases against 544 persons including 60 class-I officers, 53 class-II officers, 227 class-III employees, seven class-IV employees, 38 other public servants and 159 private individuals, the report said.

Of the total, 84 were disproportionate assets (DA) cases, 118 trap and the rest were other corruption cases. The value of assets calculated in DA cases stood at a whopping Rs 174.83 crore.The department arrested 200 persons including 37 class-I officers, 39 class-II officers, 105 class-III employees, four class-IV employees, five other public servants and 10 private individuals in the past year.

“In 2022, top priority was given to disposal and detection of corruption cases. Investigation of all trap cases of 2021 and previous years was completed last year. This apart, investigation of about 60 per cent trap cases of 2022 was completed in the same year,” said Vigilance director YK Jethwa.

Last year, there were 91 convictions in corruption cases registered by the Vigilance. The conviction rate stood at about 50 per cent. At least 30 public servants - two class-I officers, eight class-II officers and 20 class-III employees were dismissed by the government from the service after they were convicted in corruption cases last year.“Stringent action will be taken against government officials and private individuals engaging in corrupt practices. A vigil will be kept on suspected senior officials,” said Jethwa.

