Home States Odisha

Corruption cases against class-I officers in 2022 highest in last 5 years: Odisha Vigilance

The department registered corruption cases against 385 government officials in 2022.

Published: 02nd January 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Corruption cases against class-I officers in 2022 have been the highest in five years, a report released by the Vigilance department has shown. The department registered corruption cases against 385 government officials in 2022. The anti-corruption agency registered 285 cases against 544 persons including 60 class-I officers, 53 class-II officers, 227 class-III employees, seven class-IV employees, 38 other public servants and 159 private individuals, the report said.

Of the total, 84 were disproportionate assets (DA) cases, 118 trap and the rest were other corruption cases. The value of assets calculated in DA cases stood at a whopping Rs 174.83 crore.The department arrested 200 persons including 37 class-I officers, 39 class-II officers, 105 class-III employees, four class-IV employees, five other public servants and 10 private individuals in the past year.

“In 2022, top priority was given to disposal and detection of corruption cases. Investigation of all trap cases of 2021 and previous years was completed last year. This apart, investigation of about 60 per cent trap cases of 2022 was completed in the same year,” said Vigilance director YK Jethwa.

Last year, there were 91 convictions in corruption cases registered by the Vigilance. The conviction rate stood at about 50 per cent. At least 30 public servants - two class-I officers, eight class-II officers and 20 class-III employees were dismissed by the government from the service after they were convicted in corruption cases last year.“Stringent action will be taken against government officials and private individuals engaging in corrupt practices. A vigil will be kept on suspected senior officials,” said Jethwa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp