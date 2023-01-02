Home States Odisha

Delay in procurement forces distress sale of paddy in Odisha's Cuttack district

Disgruntled farmers of four gram panchayats in Narasinghpur block staged a dharna on Friday, by blocking the Cuttack-Kamaladiha state highway 65 at Jilinda.

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer cutting paddy crops on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

A farmer cutting paddy crops on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Delay in paddy procurement has forced the farmers of Cuttack district to go for distress sale of their produce to local traders. Disgruntled farmers of four gram panchayats in Narasinghpur block registered under Jilinda Cooperative Service Society had staged a dharna on Friday, by blocking the Cuttack-Kamaladiha state highway 65 at Jilinda. The protest was withdrawn after the local administration assured to lift their produce.

They alleged, of the total 386 registered farmers, only 22 so far have been able to get tokens. Moreover, the 22 farmers who have got tokens are not being able to sell their paddy as the miller is not turning up at the mandi.

As per reports, of the total 183 mandis only 98 have been opened so far by the district civil supply office. Though 98 mandis have been opened, only 12 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) have started procuring paddy from December 22.

Sources alleged that the district civil supply office has been able to engage only eight millers for purchasing paddy from farmers at all the 183 mandis in 14 blocks across the district with a target of procuring 13 lakh quintal in the first phase while the last date for procurement is March 31.

The current situation is forcing the farmers to sell their paddy at throwaway price to local traders, they said.As per reports, a total of 72,336 farmers have registered their names for selling their kharif paddy this year against 61,181 last year.  

Last year, more than 10,000 farmers were deprived of selling their paddy as the same eight millers who were engaged by the civil supply office failed to lift their produce before the last date of procurement.
“At least 6,846 quintal paddy has been collected from 211 farmers. Considering the last year’s problem we are trying to engage two more millers this year,” said a senior civil supply officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp