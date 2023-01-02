Delay in procurement forces distress sale of paddy in Odisha's Cuttack district

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Delay in paddy procurement has forced the farmers of Cuttack district to go for distress sale of their produce to local traders. Disgruntled farmers of four gram panchayats in Narasinghpur block registered under Jilinda Cooperative Service Society had staged a dharna on Friday, by blocking the Cuttack-Kamaladiha state highway 65 at Jilinda. The protest was withdrawn after the local administration assured to lift their produce.

They alleged, of the total 386 registered farmers, only 22 so far have been able to get tokens. Moreover, the 22 farmers who have got tokens are not being able to sell their paddy as the miller is not turning up at the mandi.

As per reports, of the total 183 mandis only 98 have been opened so far by the district civil supply office. Though 98 mandis have been opened, only 12 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) have started procuring paddy from December 22.

Sources alleged that the district civil supply office has been able to engage only eight millers for purchasing paddy from farmers at all the 183 mandis in 14 blocks across the district with a target of procuring 13 lakh quintal in the first phase while the last date for procurement is March 31.

The current situation is forcing the farmers to sell their paddy at throwaway price to local traders, they said.As per reports, a total of 72,336 farmers have registered their names for selling their kharif paddy this year against 61,181 last year.

Last year, more than 10,000 farmers were deprived of selling their paddy as the same eight millers who were engaged by the civil supply office failed to lift their produce before the last date of procurement.

“At least 6,846 quintal paddy has been collected from 211 farmers. Considering the last year’s problem we are trying to engage two more millers this year,” said a senior civil supply officer.

