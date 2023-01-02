Home States Odisha

Spend supplementary budget provisions by March: Odisha govt to different departments

In a letter to all the departments, the Finance department has said that issue of sanction orders for release of funds and surrender of provisions should be made by January 31.

Published: 02nd January 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked different departments to spend the supplementary budget provisions by March and not park the funds in civil deposits as it will invite adverse comments from the audit. In a letter to all the departments, the Finance department has said that issue of sanction orders for release of funds and surrender of provisions should be made by January 31 to avoid rush of expenditure in the last month of the financial year. The last date for submission of bills to the treasuries has been set on March 9 for machinery, equipment, vehicle, share capital, subsidy and loans while for other provisions the last date will be March 14.

Though the government runs a large number of welfare programmes, the departments have been asked to give priority to spending on creation of capital assets and social sector. The focus should be on rural infrastructure projects and expenditure on maintenance of capital assets. The stress of the government is on proper allocation of government funds.

Besides, the state share of Central sponsored schemes will be allocated only after receiving the central assistance and funds should be provided for completion of projects under zero-based investment review.
The departments have also been asked to limit the expenditure under different Centrally sponsored schemes commensurate with the availability of Central share with as per the allocation of funds made by the Centre and the corresponding state share due as per the financing pattern of the scheme.

Supplementary budget of Rs 16,800 crore for 2022-23 was approved in the Assembly recently and out of the total supplementary provision, Rs 9,200 crore was allocated towards programme expenditure, Rs 4,934 crore for administrative expenditure and Rs 2,610 crore for disaster management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp